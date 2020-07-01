New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the GST administration will have a major role to play in the objective of ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India and it must foresee the challenges faced by Indian companies to help them compete globally. Also Read - GST Collections in Q1 Drop by 41%, But June Revenues Jump 46% at Rs 90,917 Crore

In a message on GST Day, Sitharaman said that the department has the strive to make the tax administration simple to bring in more ease of doing business.

"We must strive to make tax administration so simple that the taxpayers find it easy to comply with all their tax obligations. This is the true sense of Ease of Doing Business as far as tax administration is concerned," she said.

The minister highlighted that GST has come a long way in simplifying its administration, based on feedback from stakeholders.

Congratulating the officers of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on the occasion, she called for focus on the Prime Minister’s call for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, efforts to make the tax administration simple for taxpayers ensuring ease of doing business and foreseeing the issues faced by business community and proactively addressing them.