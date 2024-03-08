Six Central Government Schemes To Make Women Financially Independent; Know More On | International Women’s Day 2024

Home

Central Government Schemes For Women

Central government runs many schemes to empower women financially. These schemes cover women from different sections of the society. Major Schemes among them are Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana,Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.

Know more details about such woman empowerment schemes in this article below:

International Women’s Day 2024: Today is International Women’s Day (March 8). The day is celebrated for the women and about their hardships to the society and family despite having societal pressure and odds against them. Women have emerged as triumphant in less resources. The central government has also helped them with a lot of schemes to make them financially independent.

International Women’s Day 2024: Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is designed for the financial empowerment of a girl child. Parents who have a daughter less than 10 years old can open a Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account in their daughter’s name in any nationalized bank or post office.

A minimum amount to invest is Rs 250 and a maximum to invest is Rs 1.50 lakh in a financial year. The interest rate is 8.2 percent calculated and compound interest added annually.

The maturity period of this scheme is 15 years, and when the girl child attains the age of 21. The main purpose behind the scheme is that the parents should use this amount to educate her girl child or in her marriage.

It also gives tax benefits on deposits up to Rs 1.50 lakh in a financial year.

International Women’s Day 2024: Free Sewing Machine Scheme

The scheme is mainly to target women from rural and urban areas who belong to the economically weaker section of the society. A free sewing machine is provided to women who are interested in sewing and embroidery.

Women between the ages of 20 and 40 can take the benefits of the Free Sewing Machine Scheme. There is one condition before applying foe this scheme i.e.the income of the husband of the woman applying for the scheme should not be more than Rs 12,000 a month.

International Women’s Day 2024: Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Centre provides a cooking gas cylinder to women of poor families. The scheme was started in 2016 to help women from poor families.

International Women’s Day 2024: Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate which is designed for women’s financial independence. It is available in a Post Office deposit.

Women can deposit a minimum of Rs 1000 or a maximum of up to Rs 2 lakh for two years. The scheme provides an interest rate of 7.5 percent. Investors can withdraw money up to 40 percent of the eligible balance after one year from the date of account opening.

International Women’s Day 2024: Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana is designed for pregnant women. It is also known as a maternity benefit scheme.

During pregnancy women go through problems like undernutrition. The central government provides financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to pregnant lactating women.

The government deposits this money directly into the women’s bank accounts. In order to avail this scheme the condition is that, the pregnant woman should not be younger than 19 years.

In the first phase Rs 1000, the second phase Rs 2000, and again Rs 2000 in the third phase are given to the pregnant women under this scheme.

The last installment of Rs 1000 will be given to the hospital at the time of child’s birth.

International Women’s Day 2024: Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

The aim of this scheme is to reduce the decline in the girl sex ratio and empower women. It is implemented by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Health Family Welfare and Ministry of Human Resources.

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme mainly targets the clusters in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar, and Delhi.

