Budget 2021: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday made a series of announcements as she presented the decade’s first Union Budget today. The Finance Minister announced the six pillars that this year’s Budget relies on. These are: Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Slams Modi Government's Budget 2021, Calls It Anti-Farmer, Anti-People and Anti-Country

1. Health and Well-Being Also Read - FM Nirmala Sitharaman Cuts It Short This Year, Budget Speech Around 1 Hour & 50 Minutes

2. Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure Also Read - Focus on Infrastructure, Boost to Healthcare Sector, Two Important Features of Budget 2021: FM

3. Inclusive Development for Aspirational India

4. Reinvigorating Human Capital

5. Innovation and R&D

6. Minimum Govt., Maximum Governance

Sitharaman said these pillars will strengthen “the vision of Nation First, doubling farmers’ income, strong infra, women’s empowerment, healthy India, good governance, education for all, inclusive development”.

Notably, the government announced Aatmanirbhar packages totalling Rs 27.1 lakh crore to deal with COVID pandemic. The Centre has stretched its resources for benefit of the poorest of the poor, she said.