New Delhi: The central government offers Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme as part of small savings schemes. One can open a Sukanya Samriddhi Account in post office branches and banks. The objective of the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme is to empower the girl child as part of the the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Post Office Bank Interest Rate 2021, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Tax Benefits