New Delhi: The central government offers Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme as part of small savings schemes. One can open a Sukanya Samriddhi Account in post office branches and banks. The objective of the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme is to empower the girl child as part of the the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign.Also Read - PUBG Animated Series on Netflix: All You Need to Know
- Sukanya Samriddhi Account can be opened by the guardian in the name of girl child below the age of 10 years.
- Sukanya Samriddhi Account can be opened for maximum of two girls in a family. In case of twins or triplets girls birth more than two accounts can be opened.
- One must remember that only one account can be opened in the country either in Post Office or in any bank in the name of a girl child.
- Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme offers a rate of interest 7.6 per cent per annum calculated on yearly basis, yearly compounded.
- You can invest a minimum of Rs 250 and the maximum of Rs 1,50,000 in a financial year.
- Sukanya Samriddhi Account can be opened with minimum initial deposit Rs 250.
- Notably, deposits in the Sukanya Samriddhi Account qualify for deduction under section 80C of Income Tax Act.
- Under Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme, interest will be credited to the account at the end of each Financial year.
- Interest earned in Sukanya Samriddhi account is tax free under Income Tax Act.
- Sukanya Samriddhi Account will be operated by the guardian till the girl child attains the age of majority i.e. 18 years.
- Withdrawal may be taken from Sukanya Samriddhi account after girl child attains age of 18 or passed 10th standard.
- Sukanya Samriddhi account may be prematurely closed after 5 years of account opening depending up on a number of conditions.
- The account can be closed on maturity after 21 years from the date of account opening or at the time of marriage of girl child after attaining age of 18years.(1 month before or 3 month after date of marriage), post office said.