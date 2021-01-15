New Delhi: Making it easier for customers, Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced the launch of its online financing platform — Smart Finance, for Maruti Suzuki ARENA customers across 30 cities in the country. Issuing a statement, the company said that the launch of Smart Finance, 24 out of 26 steps in the customer vehicle purchase journey have been digitised. Also Read - Coronavirus Lockdown Impact? Nissan, Datsun Cars to Cost 5% More From Next Year

“Smart Finance offers customers a ‘ONE-STOP-SHOP’ solution for the vehicle finance needs. The services include option to choose among wide range of finance products based on customer needs, selecting the best-suited loan product, completion of all finance related formalities and disbursal of loan, with just a few clicks,” it said. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki India Issues SOPs For Nearly 4,000 Service Centres in Country

As per updates, the Smart Finance service is now available for ARENA customers in over 30 cities including Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Indore, Kolkata, Cochin, Chandigarh and Guwahati. Also Read - COVID-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki Ready to Deliver First Batch of 1,000 Ventilators Today

The company said that the Maruti Suzuki website will act as a facilitator between the customer and the financier providing real time status updates and in turn provide a hassle free and transparent financing solution.

Moreover, the company will launch different structured schemes such as balloon and step-up offers, among others can also be reviewed on one screen.

For this purpose, Maruti Suzuki has partnered with twelve financiers — State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Finance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Finance, Kotak Mahindra Prime, Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank and HDB Financial Services. Subsequently, the company will on-board other key financiers.