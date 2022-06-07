New Delhi: WhatsApp India on Tuesday said it has launched SMBSaathi Utsav – an initiative to support small businesses by helping them adopt digital mediums such as the WhatsApp Business App to run their business. WhatsApp said it has started the initiative in Jaipur’s Johri Bazaar and Bapu Bazaar where 500+ small businesses are being given training on various aspects of running their business online.Also Read - RSS Offices in Lucknow, Unnao Receive Bomb Threat Over WhatsApp Messages; UP Police Registers Case

Developed in collaboration with Josh Talks, the initiative of WhatsApp aims to educate and help small businesses unlock the potential of their business through WhatsApp.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and technology has the potential to further boost their business. During the pandemic, we saw several small business owners thriving by using simple platforms such as WhatsApp Business App to stay connected with their customers," Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India, was quoted as saying by Times Now.

As part of the initiative from WhatsApp, trained volunteers are giving one-to-one digital training to businesses in Johri Bazar and Bapu Bazaar in Jaipur. These trainings involve educating the owners of small business about building a digital presence on the WhatsApp Business App to help them better manage incoming leads and queries, build a product/services showcase and market to key audiences using online tools.