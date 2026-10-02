World’s Top 5 Airlines: From Singapore Airlines to Turkish Airlines, where does Flydubai stand?

United Airlines has the world’s largest mainline fleet, operating more than 1,130 aircraft. American Airlines follows with a fleet of over 1,030 mainline aircraft and boasts an extensive regional network.

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Flydubai

New Delhi: Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot of the Flydubai plane who was stabbed by his Omani co-pilot before opening the cockpit door to let others in, said he was determined not to let anyone else die. Capt. Smit Machchhar said he was lying on the floor and was still being attacked when he realised that the plane, carrying more than 170 passengers, was sinking and that he had to do something. “I was lying on the floor, injured, but I told myself to make one last push to open the door from inside,” he said during a video call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the incident, leaders from around the world have praised his bravery. From President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, several global leaders have lauded his courage. The flight being piloted by Smit Machchhar was flydubai Flight FZ 1073. Flydubai is a UAE-based low-cost airline that works alongside Emirates to enhance global connectivity.

Today, in this article, we will tell you about the top five airlines in the world. We will also look at the five largest airlines in the world in terms of fleet size.

Top 5 Airlines in the World

Singapore Airlines

Qatar Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways

All Nippon Airways (ANA)

Turkish Airlines

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines has been ranked number one among the world’s top five airlines.

It secured the top spot at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, earning the title of the World’s Best Airline for 2026.

The Asian airline surpassed Qatar Airways, which had held the top position for more than five years.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways ranks second in the list of the world’s top five airlines for 2026.

It has won the title of the World’s Best Airline nine times in the Skytrax rankings.

The airline also won the inaugural ‘Best Onboard Wi-Fi’ award and the ‘World’s Best Business Class’ award for the 13th time.

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways ranks third in the list of the world’s top five airlines. It was recognised for having the World’s Best Airline Cabin Crew. Its airport lounge, ‘The Wing’, also won the award for ‘World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge.’

In addition to securing fifth place globally, Turkish Airlines also won the awards for Europe’s Best Airline and Best Business Class Catering.

World’s 5 Largest Airlines by Fleet Size

The names of the world’s top five airlines by fleet size are listed below:

United Airlines

American Airlines

Delta Air Lines

China Southern Airlines

Southwest Airlines

United Airlines operates a fleet of more than 1,130 mainline aircraft, making it the world’s largest airline in terms of fleet size. Meanwhile, American Airlines operates more than 1,030 mainline aircraft and has a very extensive regional network.

Where Does Flydubai, the Airline Smit Machchhar Pilots For, Rank?

SKYTRAX ranked Flydubai 8th among the best regional airlines in the Middle East. The airline has also received a 3-star rating as a certified low-cost airline.