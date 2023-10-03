Snapdeal’s Toofani Sale Festive Dhamaka From October 8 To 15, Lowest Prices Ever On Bestsellers

Home

During the sale period, shoppers can expect to enjoy remarkable discounts ranging up to a whopping 90%.

Snapdeal’s Toofani Sale Festive Dhamaka: Snapdeal, one of India’s leading value e-commerce platforms, will launch the first sale of the festive season, “Toofani Sale – Festive Dhamaka”, starting from 8 October to 15 October. During the sale period, shoppers can expect to enjoy remarkable discounts ranging up to a whopping 90%, including 50% to 90% off on new deals on an extensive range of products across categories. This festive season, fashion and beauty will take center stage with 50000+ styles and top brands with up to 60% off + an extra 20% off.

Ahead of the festive season, Snapdeal has gone through a comprehensive app makeover, this includes a visually enhanced interface that showcases merchandise more effectively and introduces a fresh range of products in tune with the latest trends ensuring consumers stay ahead with exclusive offers and deals offered during the period.

Announcing this, Snapdeal Spokesperson said, “For this festive season, we bring a special selection to cater to the varied needs of our users. The festive season is about indulgence – buying for yourself, family and friends. Our festive assortment is focused on meeting our customers’ expectations – high-quality products at great prices. The sleek design of our app enhances the user interface and overall shopping experience, making it a visual delight for all. Our offers and range, mirroring the latest trends, ensure that our customers stay at the forefront of style.”

Aligned with Snapdeal’s dedicated focus on serving the growing value segment, the festive sale is thoughtfully crafted with the central theme of offering high-quality merchandise at competitive prices, focusing on key categories such as Fashion, Home & Living, Beauty & Personal Care, Health & Wellness, Electronics Accessories, Automotive etc. These categories have traditionally accounted for a significant portion of festive-season shopping.

Get Ready For Unbeatable Offers

The biggest price drop on the best brands: Campus – Up to 60% Off; Asian – Up to 70% Off; Liberty – Up to 80% Off; Rangita – Up to 80% Off; Bewakoof – Minimum 50% Off; Hometales – Up to 80% Off; Joy – Up to 40% Off; Denver – Up to 50% Off

Gifts of happiness – Up to 85% Off: Cookware Sets, Dinner and serving Sets, Kitchen Appliances, Dry Fruit Boxes, Watch Combos, Perfumes & Deodorants Sets

Unbeatable discounts on your favourites: All Categories – Min. 50% Off | Min. 60% Off | Min. 70% Off | Min. 80% Off

For more information, visit Snapdeal’s website, mobile app or follow Snapdeal on social media platforms.

