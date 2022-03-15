New Delhi: The executives of SoftBank Group Corp will quit the boards of digital payments firm Paytm and insurance aggregator Policybazaar. The decision has been reported by Reuters.Also Read - Paytm Shares Hit All-Time Low Even As Indian Share Market Opens In Green

According to the report, the Japanese tech firm has decided to step down from the boards of most of the portfolio companies as it will leave lesser regulatory norms to tackle. However, the company will continue to maintain its shareholding in the companies.

Both the companies, Paytm and PB Fintech (Policybazaar's parent company) went public last year.