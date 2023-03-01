Home

Softbank To Offload Delhivery Shares Worth Rs 600 crore Via Block Deals: Report

Softbank held a stake of 18.42 per cent in Delhivery as of December 2022 through its subsidiary Svf Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd. This made it the largest public shareholder in the company

New Delhi: Japanese investment management conglomerate Softbank Group is planning to sell its stake worth around Rs 600 crore in Delhivery, the Gurugram-based logistics and supply chain company, via block deals, CNBC Awaaz reported on February 28. As per the report, the block deals to offload the share could be launched today, March 1. If the deal evokes a strong demand Softbank is also considering the option to upsize.

The report that quoted sources said that the shares are likely to be offered at a discount of 3-5 per cent against the current market price and that Citigroup will be the broker for the deal.

On February 28, Delhivery’s shares settled at Rs 344.15 at the BSE on February 28, which was 0.5 per cent lower than the previous day’s close.

Softbank held a stake of 18.42 per cent in Delhivery as of December 2022 through its subsidiary Svf Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd. This made it the largest public shareholder in the company. The latest development comes a week after US-based investment management firm Tiger Global Management offloaded 1.7 per cent stake in Delhivery for Rs 414 crore through open market transactions. Till the end of the third quarter, Tiger Global had held a 4.68 percent stake in the company, via its venture capital arm.

Delhivery on 10 February 2023 reported a net loss of Rs 195.7 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23) , as against a net loss of Rs 127 crore a year earlier (Q3 FY22). While the company’s operating revenue fell 8.5 per cent to Rs 1,823.8 crore from Rs 2,019 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

