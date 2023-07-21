Home

Software Engineers At Google Received Base Salary Of Rs 6 Crore In 2022: Leaked Internal Data

Software Engineers At Google Received Base Salary Of Rs 6 Crore In 2022: Leaked Internal Data (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Google employees have received a medium total compensation of $279,802 in 2022, as per a leaked internal spreadsheet accessed by Business Insider. The information available on the spreadsheet has revealed that Google remains one of the highest-paying tech firms. The data has been leaked from an internal spreadsheet circulated among Google employees, as per the report.

Who Earns The Most At Google?

Software engineers bag the maximum base salary at Google. They had an average remuneration of $718,000 in 2022. This data pool included information from over 12,000 workers across the United States and spanned roles such as software engineers, business analysts, salespeople, among others.

As per the data, the top 10 highest-paying positions in engineering, business, and sales at Google received six-figure base salaries.

While software engineers’ segment receives the highest base salary of Rs 6 crore, Engineering Managers comes second with an average base salary of Rs 3.28 crore, followed by Enterprise Direct Sales with a base salary of Rs 3.09 crore. The Legal Corporate Counsel comes after this with a base salary of Rs 2.62 crore followed by Sales Strategy unit that bags a handsome Rs 2.62 crore as base remuneration. As per the data, the UX Design team has a base salary of Rs 2.58 crore.

Further, the list comprised of positions like Government Affairs & Public Policy (Rs 2.56 crore), Research Scientist (Rs 2.53 crore), Cloud Sales (Rs 2.47 crore), and Program Manager ( Rs 2.46 crore).

Stock Options and Bonuses

Apart from regular salary, Google’s compensation structure also includes stock options and bonuses. For instance, software engineers had the potential to earn up to $1.5 million in equity in 2022.

The leaked data in this internal spreadsheet pertains to full-time employees in the US, and does not encompass salaries from Alphabet’s other ventures. It should also be noted that this spreadsheet is based on the information shared by a limited number of individuals, as not all employees felt comfortable disclosing their equity and bonus details.

As per data collected by MyLogIQ and analyzed by The Wall Street Journal for the year 2022, Meta secured the second position on the list of top-paying companies with a median salary of USD 300,000. Meanwhile, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, claimed the third spot with an average salary of USD 280,000.

The data suggests that Google’s compensation packages remain competitive, especially for software engineers who continue to receive attractive remuneration, further solidifying the company’s reputation as a leading player in the tech industry.

