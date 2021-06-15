New Delhi: Sona Comstar IPO Subscription is Open! The last dater for Sona Comstar IPO is June 16 which is Wednesday. Sona Comstar’s IPO is worth Rs. 5,550 crore. The price band of Sona Comstar or Sona BLW Precision Forgings IPO has been fixed at Rs 285 to Rs 291 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each. Also Read - Bihar Unlock: More Relaxations Announced For Shops, Offices; Night Curfew Timings Changed

Sona Comstar is offering a fresh sale of Rs 300 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) worth Rs 5,250 crore of shares. These shares are being held by Singapore Topco, an affiliate of the Blackstone group. Also Read - WTC Final: Ball Will Swing Even Without Saliva, Says Ishant Sharma

Sona Comstar received Rs 2,497.5 crore from anchor investors on June 11. Sona Comstar seeks to funds received through fresh sale to repay its borrowings of Rs 241 crore. Also Read - Delhi Covid Travel Update: NO RT-PCR Test Report Required For Spicejet Passengers From THESE 3 States

Under QIB Category, Sona Comstar is offering not less than 75 per cent of the Offer. Under Retail Category, Sona Comstar is offering not more than 10 per cent of the offer. Under Non-Institutional category, Sona Comstar is offering not more than 15 per cent of the offer.

Sona Comstar IPO floor price is 28.50 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 29.10 times the face value of the equity shares. Bids can be made for a minimum of 51 equity shares and in multiples of 51 equity shares thereafter.

Those, who want to apply for Sona Comstar IPO subscription, must remember that no cheques will be accepted. Applications Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) is a better way of applying to issues by simply blocking the fund in the bank account.