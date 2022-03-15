New Delhi: Gold rates in India fell by Rs 100 per kg on March 15, 2022, for 22-carat gold. The gold price in India for 22-carat gold per 10 grams was Rs 48,090 and for 24-carat was Rs 52,460, according to data on goodreturns’ website.Also Read - MS Dhoni Retirement: Will CSK Captain Play IPL 2023? Franchise Unclear

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 48,090 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, In Chennai, on the other hand, the gold price was on the higher side at Rs 48,680. The gold rate in Kerala was Rs 48,090, the same as the gold price in the national capital. Also Read - Your Favourite Maggi Now Costs Dearer! Check Latest Prices Here

Gold rates have started to stabilise after shooting up due to the Russia Ukraine war. The demand for gold in India has, in fact, risen in the past few weeks. India’s gold imports rose in February, according to media reports. There are chances that the prices of gold may remain volatile as the Ukraine crisis is not yet over. Also Read - Summer Skincare Tips: 10 Beauty Tips You Need to Start Following Right Away

Gold Rate Today On March 15, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rate In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.