New Delhi: The Union government has come with a ““Right to Repair” framework to put a check on monopolies of the manufacturers of cars, mobiles and other consumer goods when it comes to repair and spare-parts of these products. The government plans to make it mandatory for them to share with customers product details necessary for repair by self or third parties. A government committee held its first meeting on Wednesday and identified “important sectors” to implement the framework.Also Read - US Passes World's First 'Right to Repair' Law For Digital Electronics

“The sectors identified include Farming Equipment, Mobile Phones/Tablets, Consumer Durables and Automobiles/Automobile Equipment,” said a statement by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution on Thursday.

The rationale behind the ‘Right to Repair’ is that when customers buy a product, it is inherent that they must own it completely “for which the consumers should be able to repair and modify the product with ease and at reasonable cost, without being captive to the whims of manufacturers for repairs”, according to the statement. The objective of the proposed framework will be to empower consumers, harmonise trade between the original equipment manufacturers and the third-party buyers and sellers, and reduction in e-waste.

“The pertinent issues highlighted during the meeting include companies avoid(ing) the publication of manuals that can help users make repairs easily. Manufacturers have proprietary control over spare parts (regarding the kind of design they use for screws and other). Monopoly on repair processes infringes the customers’ ‘right to choose’,” the statement mentioned.

It also said that parts and tools to service devices, including diagnostic tools, should be made available to third parties, including individuals, so that the product can be repaired if there are minor glitches. “Fortunately, in our country, there exists a vibrant repair service sector and third party repairs, including those who cannibalise the products for providing spare parts for circular economy,” the statement added.

“Manufacturers are encouraging a culture of ‘planned obsolescence’. This is a system whereby the design of any gadget is such that it lasts a particular time only and after that particular period it has to be mandatorily replaced. When contracts fail to cede full control to the buyer-the legal right of owners are damaged,” the statement specified.

The right to repair has been recognised in many countries across the globe, including the US, UK and the European Union. In the US, the Federal Trade Commission has directed manufacturers to remedy unfair anti-competitive practices and asked them to make sure that consumers can make repairs, either themselves or by third parties.

According to the statement, once rolled out in India, the framework will become a “game-changer” for the sustainability of the products and serve as a catalyst for employment generation. The committee is headed by Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary at the Department of Consumer Affairs. It also comprises industry and consumer bodies as well as academics and government officials. Representatives from various stakeholders like ICEA, SIAM, consumer activists and consumer organizations are also members.