New Delhi: The Income Tax (I-T) department will soon launch a facility to issue permanent account number (PAN) online, several reports have said. This will be done by using details available in one’s Aadhaar database, the reports add.

Such a development, if true, will help end the applicants’ waiting time to get a permanent account number. The facility is likely to be launched over the next few weeks and will also help those who already have a PAN card, get a duplicate one.

The facility will be called electronic PAN (ePAN) and would be free of cost. Those who want an ePAN will have to quote their Aadhaar number following which a one-time password (OTP) will be sent on their mobile number; this OTP is to be used to verify Aadhaar details. Further, there is no requirement to upload any document except basic information, since most of the details are already available on Aadhaar.

On the generation of a PAN, a digitally signed ePAN will be issued to the applicant. It will have a QR code to capture the demographic data and the photo of the applicant. The captured information will be encrypted to prevent ant forgery attempt.

According to reports, as many as 62,000 ePANs have been issued over the last week and efforts are now being made to make the facility available to all tax payers.

The PAN card, which is issued by the I-T department, is a ten-character alphanumeric identifier, which is necessary to file income tax returns. It also serves as an important proof of identification.