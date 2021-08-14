IRCTC Latest News: Very soon, the passengers can travel from Delhi to Mumbai and Howrah in just 12 hours. As per latest updates, the Indian Railways is all set to start working on reducing the travel time between these major metropolitans by increasing the speed of its trains to a maximum of 160 kmph. Even though the Union Cabinet has given its approval for the project two years ago, the groundwork has started now. It must be noted that Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah are among the busiest routes of the Indian Railways.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Flight Restrictions Imposed at Delhi's IGI Airport. Check Details

The Indian Railways said that the Delhi-Mumbai train route is 1380 km long and the distance between Delhi and Howrah is lengthier at 1490 km. the Railways has also added that it will make fencing on the entire route. Railways will fence both sides of the track for the entire stretch of Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah routes. This is being done to ensure no crosses the tracks while the train runs at 160 kmph.

As per the updates, the Indian Railways has selected the Gaya-Dehri-Gomoh route on the Delhi-Howrah rail line to run the semi high-speed train. Moreover, the current tracks will be replaced with better, heavier ones to sustain the speeding trains.

Apart from this, the level crossings will also be eliminated to make the route accident-free. The national transporter said in a statement that the electric cables above the train, also known as overhead equipment (OHE), will also be changed during the redevelopment of the tracks.

Giving further updates, the Railways said that for both the routes, it will also introduce Train Protection Warning System (TPWS), which is required for high-speed or semi high-speed trains. It also added that the modern automatic machines will be deployed for inspecting and repair work, while cameras will also be installed for monitoring purposes. The Railways will also use radio frequency for signalling and telecom related work.

It added that Rs 5,500 crore will be spent for civic work, while Rs 5,300 crore will be spent on the electric infrastructure. Rs 2000 crore have been allocated for signalling and telecom work, and Rs 625 crore for mechanical work.