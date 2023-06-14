Home

Soon YouTube Channels With 500 Subscribers Will Also Be Monetized; More Details Inside

YouTube Channels To Be Monetized: Google’s popular video platform YouTube has changed the monetization policy under its YouTube Partner Program (YPP). Soon content creators will be able to monetize their YouTube channel upon completion of 500 subscribers and 3000 hours of watch time.

Earlier, to monetize the YouTube channel, it was necessary to complete 1000 subscribers and 4000 hours of watch time. At the same time, the criteria for short video views have been reduced from 10 million to 3 million. YouTube has made this change in monetization policy to support small content creators.

According to a report in The Verge, YouTube has also introduced some ways for small creators to earn, including paid chat, tipping, channel membership, and shopping features.

According to media reports, YouTube has implemented the new monetization policy in the US, UK, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea. Soon it will be implemented in other countries including India.

YouTube is an American online video-sharing and social media platform. It was launched on February 14, 2005, by Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim. It is owned by Google and is the second most visited website, after Google Search. YouTube has more than 2.5 billion monthly users who collectively watch more than one billion hours of videos each day.

In October 2006, YouTube was bought by Google for $1.65 billion. Google’s ownership of YouTube expanded the site’s business model, expanding from generating revenue from advertisements alone to offering paid content such as movies and exclusive content produced by YouTube. It also offers YouTube Premium, a paid subscription option for watching content without ads. YouTube also approved creators to participate in Google’s AdSense program, which seeks to generate more revenue for both parties.

