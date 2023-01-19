Home

This Cyber Security Company Lays Off 450 Employees Globally Including India | Details Here

New Delhi: Several companies announced major job cuts as they prune payrolls that rapidly expanded during the COVID pandemic lockdown and part of cross-cutting measures. Adding to the long list of companies announcing layoffs, cyber-security company Sophos announced firing of its 450 employees globally including in India.

The company had reportedly laid off 10 per cent of its workforce to achieve “the optimal balance of growth and profitability”. TechCrunch first reported about the layoffs at the UK-headquartered Sophos. “Sophos announced an internal restructuring which has resulted in job losses and the start of consultation periods that potentially will affect 10 per cent of our global employee base,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency IANS report.

The cybersecurity company said that an increasing focus on services such as “managed detection and response (MDR)” was part of the reason for job cuts.

In March last year, Sophos opened its new data centre in Mumbai. The India data centre was Sophos’ third in the Asia Pacific and Japan region. The other two locations are in Australia and Japan.

Major Layoffs in 2023

Many tech companies have also been trimming jobs amid concerns about an economic slowdown. Microsoft said it is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce. The company said in a regulatory filing that the layoffs were a response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”

Amazon and business software maker Salesforce earlier this month announced major job cuts. Amazon said that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions and began notifying affected employees in the US, Canada and Costa Rica, with other regions to follow, according to emails from executives.

Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce. And Elon Musk, the new Twitter CEO, has slashed the company’s workforce.