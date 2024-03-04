Home

‘Sorry’ Google Apologises To India Over Gemini’s Results On PM Modi After Min Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s Warning

Tech giant Google has said ‘sorry’ after the controversy on AI Chatbot Gemini’s Results On PM Modi. Google called its artificial intelligence (AI) platform Gemini ‘unreliable’ after the controversy erupted over its offensive and biased response to a question on PM Narendra Modi, states report.

“We had sent them a notice, seeking an explanation on the unsubstantiated results thrown up by Gemini regarding a particular query on PM Modi. They replied and said, ‘Sorry, the platform is unreliable,” said minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar according to the TOI report.

Chandrasekhar Warning To AI Platforms

In February, Chandrasekhar had already warned AI Chatbots, after Google Gemini’s controversial response to a question about the PM Modi and said that its a direct violation of IT rules as well as several provisions of the criminal code.

These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code IT Minister quoted in his response to a user on social media platform ‘X’

Giving a stern response, He added, Govt has said this bfr- I repeat for attn of @GoogleIndia. Our DigitalNagriks are NOT to be experimented on with “unreliable” platforms/algos/model. Safety & Trust is a platform’s legal obligation. “Sorry Unreliable” does not exempt from law.

Similar controversy erupted earlier over Google’s chatbot Gemeni. When Market Veteran, Samir Arora took a jibe on Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai. Replying to a user on social media users query on X (formerly Twitter), over the controversy related to Google’s AI chatbot Gemini, Market Veteran, Samir Arora wrote: “My guess is he (Sundar Pichai) will be fired or resign- as he should. After being in the lead on AI he has completely failed on this and let others take over.”

What is Gemini AI?

Google recently launched its official artificial intelligence (AI) tool for users globally. Gemini Pro 1.0 model is available in over 40 languages across more than 230 countries and territories.

It is a paid tool which charges $19.99/month, starting with a complimentary two-month trial period. Gemini Advanced is part of the Google One AI Premium Plan. It is also integrated into various Google applications such as Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and more (formerly known as Duet AI).

