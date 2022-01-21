Secunderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced cancellation of several trains over the next few days due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the region, leading to low occupancy in trains, reported news agency IANS. Starting Friday, as many as 55 trains covering destinations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, have been cancelled till Monday, SCR officials said.Also Read - Talking Loudly Over Phone or Playing Music on Trains? Passengers Soon to Face Action From Railways

The cancelled trains include several plying from major stations such as, Secunderabad, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Kurnool, Kalaburgi, and Chennai. Railway officials attributed lack of adequate number of passengers, for cancellation of the train services over the next four days.

SCR comprises of six divisions, of Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, and Nanded and basically serves Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and some parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)