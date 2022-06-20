Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 | New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) sovereign gold bond scheme will open for application on June 20, today. It will remain open for application till Friday, June 24. This is the first tranche for the SGB Scheme 2022-23. According to media reports, the scheme’s next issue will open on August 22, 2022, and close on August 26.Also Read - Bank Of Baroda FD Rates Hiked! Check Latest Rates Here

SGB Scheme 2022-23: Everything You Need To Know