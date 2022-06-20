Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 | New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) sovereign gold bond scheme will open for application on June 20, today. It will remain open for application till Friday, June 24. This is the first tranche for the SGB Scheme 2022-23. According to media reports, the scheme’s next issue will open on August 22, 2022, and close on August 26.Also Read - Bank Of Baroda FD Rates Hiked! Check Latest Rates Here
SGB Scheme 2022-23: Everything You Need To Know
- Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 Price: The price has been fixed at Rs 5,091 per gram. It is based on an average of the three-day closing price of gold in the commodity market. For the first tranche, the rate has been fixed based on June 15, 16 and 17. A special discount will be given to the investors buying SGB online or through digital methods.
- Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 Eligibility: The SGB under the scheme can be bought by individuals, Hindu undivided families (HUFs), Trusts and Charitable institutions.
- Sovereign Gold Bond 2022 dates: The bonds will be issued on June 28, 2022.
- Sovereign Gold Bond Limit: The minimum investment allowed is one gram. The maximum for individuals is 4 kg and HUF. For trusts, the maximum limit is 20 kg.
- Sovereign Gold Bond Interest Rate: The interest rate has been fixed at 2.5 per cent per annum. It will be paid semi-annually.
- Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Loan: The gold bought under the scheme can be used as collateral to get loans.