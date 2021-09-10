Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that it streamlined the process for redressal of investors complaints related to Sovereign Gold Bond to make it more effective. To streamline the customer complaint handling process and make it more effective, the RBI on Thursday stated the nodal officer of the Receiving Office (RO) will be the first point of contact for attending to the queries or complaints of their customers, as per PTI report.Also Read - Sovereign Gold Bond Begins Subscription From Monday: Check Issue Price, Discount For Online Subscribers

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22

Receiving Offices refer to banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SCHIL), designated Post Offices, and recognized stock exchanges – NSE and BSE, PTI reported.

In case the issue is unresolved, an escalation matrix at the ROs will be used to resolve customer grievance, the Reserve Bank said, according to a PTI report.

“The investor may approach Reserve Bank of India at sgb@rbi.org.in if no reply is received from the RO within a period of one month of lodging the complaint or the investor is not satisfied with the response of the RO,” the central bank said, as per PTI report.

The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015 to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings — used for the purchase of gold — into financial savings.

