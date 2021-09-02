New Delhi: Don’t miss the golden chance as the subscription period for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021 is culminating tomorrow. Investors can avail a special discount of Rs 50 per gram on applying online for Sovereign Gold Bonds. Public Sector lenders like State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) customers can invest online through their respective banks.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Day 9 Scores & Updates: Prachi Yadav in Canoe Sprint S/F; Rahul Jakhar's Finishes 5th in 25m Pistol Shooting Final

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021 issue period was was opened on August 30 and closed on September 3.

SBI has stated six reasons why one must invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds.

Sovereign Gold Bonds have an assured returns of 2.50 per cent per annum payable half-yearly.

No Capital Gain Tax on Redemption.

Sovereign Gold Bonds can be used as collaterals for loans.

Sovereign Gold Bonds are secured, no storage hassles like physical gold.

Sovereign Gold Bonds are tradable on exchanges.

Sovereign Gold Bonds attract no GST and making charges unlike in physical gold.

One can make a minimum investment of 1 gram.

Sovereign Gold Bonds price is Rs 4,732 per gram.

SBI customers can directly invest through State Bank of India e-services or call 1800 11 2211.

PNB customers can call 1-800-180-2222 or 1-800-103-2222 toll free.