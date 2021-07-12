New Delhi: Are you planning to invest in Gold? State Bank of India (SBI) has listed out as many as six reasons to to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds. “Planning to invest in Gold? Here are 6 golden reasons to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds,” SBI said.Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021: HC Cancels PIL Against Yediyurappa Govt's Decision to Hold Physical Exams

Sovereign Gold Bonds have assured returns of 2.50 per cent per annum payable half-yearly, according to SBI. State Bank of India stated that these Sovereign Gold Bonds are secure and have no storage hassle like physical gold. Sovereign Gold Bonds have no Capital Gain Tax on Redemption, as per details provided by State bank of India. Sovereign Gold Bonds have liquidity aspect which means tradable on exchanges. Sovereign Gold Bonds can be used as collaterals for loans. There is no GST and making charges unlike in Physical Gold. Sovereign Gold Bonds issue period is between July 12 to July 16, 2021.

How to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds

How to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds

SBI customers can directly invest on INB under services. For details SBI customers can go to http://onlinesbi.com under e-services. SBI customers can also call 1800 11 2211.

