New Delhi: Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 will open for subscription for a period of five days today, on January 10. The subscribers will be allowed to apply for the bonds till January 14. This is the 9th series of SGB 2021-22. According to the Reserve Bank of India, the price of SGB has been fixed at Rs 4,786 per gram. This was 4,791 per gram in the previous tranche, according to a report by Mint. Online subscribers have been, however, given a discount of Rs 50 per gram and it will cost them Rs 4736 per gram.Also Read - Multibagger Penny Stock: THIS Stock Turned Rs 1 Lakh Into Rs 50 Lakh In Two Years. Do You Own It?
Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 Series 9: All You Need To Know
Also Read - Sensex Plunges 450 Points in Early Trade; Nifty Slips Below 17,800 Also Read - Share Market LIVE News: Sensex Gains 367 Points, Ends Above 60,000, Nifty Closes Above 17,900. Bank Shares Shine, IT Shares Fall
- SGB Issue Price: The issue price of the bond has been fixed at Rs 4,786 per gram. For people who decide to pay digitally, there is a discount of Rs 50 per gram and it will cost Rs 4,736 per gram.
- SGB Subscription Date: The subscription for the 9th series will open on January 10, 2022, and close on January 14, 2022.
- SGB Minimum Investment: A subscriber is allowed to purchase a minimum of one gram of gold under this scheme.
- SGB Maximum Investment: The maximum limit for an individual under this scheme is 4 Kg of gold. For Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) this limit is 4 Kg and for trusts and other entities, the maximum limit is 20 kg.
- SGB Discount: A facility of discount has been provided for people applying for the scheme online and paying for it digitally. The issue price for such transactions is Rs 4,736 per gram.
- SGB How To Apply: Under this scheme, the gold bonds will be sold via designated Post Offices (POs), Stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) and Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL).