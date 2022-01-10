New Delhi: Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 will open for subscription for a period of five days today, on January 10. The subscribers will be allowed to apply for the bonds till January 14. This is the 9th series of SGB 2021-22. According to the Reserve Bank of India, the price of SGB has been fixed at Rs 4,786 per gram. This was 4,791 per gram in the previous tranche, according to a report by Mint. Online subscribers have been, however, given a discount of Rs 50 per gram and it will cost them Rs 4736 per gram.Also Read - Multibagger Penny Stock: THIS Stock Turned Rs 1 Lakh Into Rs 50 Lakh In Two Years. Do You Own It?

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 Series 9: All You Need To Know