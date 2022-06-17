Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 | New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that the sovereign gold bond scheme 2022 will open its first tranche for subscription on June 20, 2022. The central bank has also stated that the second tranche will open for subscription between August 22 and 26 in the ongoing year. In 2021-22, SGBs were issued in 10 tranches for an aggregate amount of Rs 12,991 crore (27 tonnes).Also Read - Order Today, Receive Today: This Logistics Company Launches Same Day Delivery In 15 Cities | Check Details Here

“The tenor of the SGB will be for a period of eight years with an option of premature redemption after 5th year to be exercised on the date on which interest is payable,” the RBI said, and added, the minimum permissible investment will be one gram of gold. Also Read - High Volatility In Indian Share Market As Sensex Recovers 400 Points In Opening Trade, Nifty Flat

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23: All You Need To Know

RBI issues the bonds on behalf of the Government of India, and these bonds are restricted for sale to resident individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), trusts, universities and charitable institutions.

SGB Minimum limit : The minimum limit for investment is one gram.

: The minimum limit for investment is one gram. SGB Maximum limit : The maximum limit of subscription is 4 Kg for individuals, 4 Kg for HUFs and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal year.

: The maximum limit of subscription is 4 Kg for individuals, 4 Kg for HUFs and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal year. SGB will be fixed in rupees on the basis of a simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity.

SGB Issue Price : The issue price of the SGBs will be less than Rs 50 per gram for the investors who subscribe online and pay through digital mode.

: The issue price of the SGBs will be less than Rs 50 per gram for the investors who subscribe online and pay through digital mode. SGB Interest rate : An interest rate of 2.5 per cent per annum will be paid semi-annually to the investors.

: An interest rate of 2.5 per cent per annum will be paid semi-annually to the investors. The SGBs are sold through banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL), post offices, and the two stock exchanges (NSE and BSE).

What is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?

The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015, with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings, used for the purchase of gold, into financial savings. Also Read - Tata Steel, Wipro, Infosys: These 8 Sensex Stocks Hit 52-Week Low On Share Market Today | Full List Here

(With agency inputs)