New Delhi: Sovereign gold bonds (SGBs), which will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India on behalf of the government, will open for public subscription on August 22, Monday. This is the second series of the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme for the financial year 2022-23. The first tranche took place in June. “Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity! SOVEREIGN GOLD BONDS SCHEME 2022-23 SERIES – II opens from 22 Aug to 26 Aug”, tweeted SBI.Also Read - Buy Cheap Gold From June 20, 1 Gram Gold For Rs 5,041; Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme | Full Details Inside

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Opens Today: 5 Key Things You Need to Know