New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are offering discounts for their customers on applying for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021 online. These special discounts applicable per gram of Sovereign Gold if customers apply through online mode. The current issue period for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme is between July 12 and July 16.Also Read - Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute to 1983 World Cup Hero, Yashpal Sharma

Sovereign Gold Bond – SBI Offer

State Bank of India offering a special discount of Rs 50 per gram on applying online for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme.

SBI says Sovereign Gold Bond has assured returns of 2.50 per cent per annum payable half-yearly.

The Sovereign Gold Bond has secured and no-storage hassle like physical gold, no capital gain tax on redemption.

Sovereign Gold Bond can be used as collaterals for loans, tradable on charges.

There has been no Goods and Services Tax (GST) and making charges unlike in Physical Gold.

Planning to invest in Gold?

Here are 6 golden reasons to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds.

SBI customers can invest in these bonds on https://t.co/YMhpMw26SR under e-services. Know more: https://t.co/H4BpchStDa#Gold #GoldBond #SGBWithSBI #SovereignGoldBonds pic.twitter.com/j2lqqSelBE — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 12, 2021

Also Read - JEE Mains 2021: Application Deadline For 4th Session Extended Till 5 PM Today. Details Here

Sovereign Gold Bond – PNB Offer

“Perks of applying online: Get discount of Rs 50/gram!” Punjab National Bank tweeted.

PNB stated that a minimum investment in sovereign Gold Bond is 1 gram and the maximum investment is 4 kg.

Sovereign Gold Bond price is Rs 4,807 per gram.

The Sovereign Gold Bonds have been issued in six tranches since May 2021. The process will go on till September 2021, IANS reported.

Perks of applying online: Get discount of Rs 50/gram! Subscription opens tomorrow.#SovereignGoldBond pic.twitter.com/Lf8ohtppaX — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) July 11, 2021

Also Read - Fully Vaccinated? This Country to Start Accepting Covid Vaccination Passport Applications From July 26

How To Apply for Sovereign Gold Bond