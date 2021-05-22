New Delhi: Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2021-22 – In a major development for investors the second series of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 will open on May 24, 2021. The subscription for Sovereign Gold Bond will continue till May 28 this year. This has come after the subscription period for new series of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2021-22 opened between May 17 to May 21 this year, as per an IANS report. Also Read - 'Two-State Solution is Only Answer': Joe Biden on Israel-Palestine Conflict as he Pledges Help to Rebuild Gaza

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2021-22 – All You Need to Know

Under the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2021-22 series II, the issue price of the bond during the subscription period will be Rs 4,842 per gram.

The settlement date under the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme Series II has been fixed for June 1, 2021.

The government in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow a discount of Rs 50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 4,792 per gram of gold.

Earlier, the new series of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2021-22 opened for subscription between May 17 to May 21, 2021.

The issue price during the subscription period was Rs 4,777 per gram.

The settlement date under the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2021-22 Series I scheme was fixed for May 25.

The government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, decided to allow discount of Rs 50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of the Gold Bond was Rs 4,727 per gram of gold.