Sovereign Gold Bonds CLOSING TODAY: How To Buy? Tax Benefits; All You Need To Know

The Sovereign Gold Bonds Series IV 2023-24: Today is the last day to buy SGB 2023-24. Know its price, interest rates and tax benefits here.

Sovereign Gold Bonds Last Date: The Sovereign Gold Bonds Series IV 2023-24 is going to be closed on Saturday, February 16. This series of the Sovereign Gold Bonds was opened for public subscription on February 12 and its issuance will take place on February 21. We have curated all the details regarding the Sovereign Gold Bonds Series IV below that you can check before buying it.

Notably, the gold bonds 2023-24 Series III was opened for public subscription in December last year.

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24: Eligibility

The bonds will be issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the government. these bonds are restricted for sale to resident individuals, trusts, universities, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and charitable institutions, as per the statement.

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24: Price and Interest Rate Returns

Interested and eligible people cab buy a unit of SGB for Rs 6,263, which is the price per gram.

It is to be noted that once issued, the investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50 percent per year. The interest is payable semi-annually on the nominal value.

Investors must know that the payment for the bonds will be through these modes – cash (up to a maximum of Rs 20,000) or demand draft, cheque and e-banking.

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24: Minimum Investment

As per the guidelines, the minimum investment will be one gram of gold, while the maximum investment of subscription can be four kg per person, 4 kg for HUF and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal year (April-March).

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24: Redemption

The redemption price will be in Indian Rupees which will be based on an average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity.

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24: Can It Be Used As Collateral For Loans?

Yes, these bonds can be used as collateral for loans. In a statement the Finance Ministry stated that the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is to be set equal to the ordinary gold loan mandated by the RBI from time to time.

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24: How To Buy SGBs Online?

Begin by logging in to your respective net banking account. Navigate to the main menu, choose ‘e-Service,’ and click on ‘Sovereign Gold Bond.’ For new customers, opt for ‘Register.’ Read and accept the terms and conditions outlined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Provide all necessary details related to the SGB scheme and information about the depository participant from CDSL or NSDL, depending on the hosting of your demat account. Complete the online registration form. After registration, select the purchase option from the header link/section or directly click on ‘Purchase.’ Enter your subscription quantity and nominee details. Finalize the process by entering the one-time password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile number.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.