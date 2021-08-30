New Delhi: Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme 2021 -22 in India issue period is beginning today, i.e. August 30 on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Investors will get a special discount of Rs 50 per gram om applying online.Also Read - KBC 13 Contestant Desh Bandhu Panday Lands Himself Into Legal Trouble For Participating In The Show
- If you are planning to invest in Gold, there are 6 reasons to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds.
- Sovereign Gold Bonds provide assured returns of 2.50 per cent per annum payable half-yearly.
- There is no Capital Gain Tax on redemption in Sovereign Gold Bonds.
- Sovereign Gold Bonds can be used as collaterals for loans.
- Sovereign Gold Bonds are secured, and come with no storage hassles like physical gold.
- Sovereign Gold Bonds have liquidity and tradable on exchanges.
- Sovereign Gold Bonds have no GST and making charges unlike in physical gold.
- SBI customers can invest in these bonds on http://onlinesbi.com under e-services.
- The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, decided to issue Sovereign Gold Bonds.
- The Sovereign Gold Bonds are being issued in six tranches from May, 2021 to September, 2021.