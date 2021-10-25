New Delhi: Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme 2021-22 is opening today for subscription, Union Ministry of Finance has stated. The “Series VII” subscription period will remain open between October 25 and October 29. The settlement date has been fixed on November 2, as details provided by the Union Finance Ministry. Sovereign Gold Bonds are government securities denominated in grams of gold. Under the scheme, investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The Sovereign Gold Bonds are issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the government.Also Read - Sovereign Gold Bond: RBI Has Big Update For Investors; Details Here
Sovereign Gold Bonds Price, Discount
- The issue price of the Sovereign Gold Bonds during the subscription period is Rs 4,765 per gram.
- However, investors can avail a discount of Rs 50 per gram. Government of India in consultation with the RBI has decided to allow discount of Rs 50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode, the Ministry of Finance stated.
- For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 4,715 per gram of gold, as per details provided by the Ministry of Finance.
Who Can Apply for Sovereign Gold Bonds?
The Bonds have been restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions. Also Read - Explained: Why Gold Bonds Are Better Investment Than Buying Physical Gold
Sovereign Gold Bonds Interest Rate
The investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50 percent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value, the Ministry of Finance has stated. Also Read - Gold Bonds in India 2021: 7 Things To Know Before You Invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds
Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme – Key Points
- The tenor of the Bond will be for a period of 8 years with exit option after 5th year to be exercised on the next interest payment dates.
- The minimum permissible investment will be one gram of gold.
- The maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 kg for individual, 4 Kg for HUF and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March) notified by the central government from time to time.
- In case of joint holding, the investment limit of 4 kg will be applied to the first applicant only.
- Payment for the Sovereign Gold Bonds can be done through cash payment (up to a maximum of Rs 20,000) or demand draft or cheque or electronic banking.
- Sovereign Gold Bonds are tradable on stock exchanges.