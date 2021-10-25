New Delhi: Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme 2021-22 is opening today for subscription, Union Ministry of Finance has stated. The “Series VII” subscription period will remain open between October 25 and October 29. The settlement date has been fixed on November 2, as details provided by the Union Finance Ministry. Sovereign Gold Bonds are government securities denominated in grams of gold. Under the scheme, investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The Sovereign Gold Bonds are issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the government.Also Read - Sovereign Gold Bond: RBI Has Big Update For Investors; Details Here

Sovereign Gold Bonds Price, Discount

The issue price of the Sovereign Gold Bonds during the subscription period is Rs 4,765 per gram.

However, investors can avail a discount of Rs 50 per gram. Government of India in consultation with the RBI has decided to allow discount of Rs 50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode, the Ministry of Finance stated.

For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 4,715 per gram of gold, as per details provided by the Ministry of Finance.

Who Can Apply for Sovereign Gold Bonds?

The Bonds have been restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions. Also Read - Explained: Why Gold Bonds Are Better Investment Than Buying Physical Gold

Sovereign Gold Bonds Interest Rate

The investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50 percent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value, the Ministry of Finance has stated. Also Read - Gold Bonds in India 2021: 7 Things To Know Before You Invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds

Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme – Key Points