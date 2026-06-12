SpaceX IPO gives wings to Elon Musk’s wealth; on way to becoming world’s first trillionaire, net worth at par with Taiwan’s GDP

Elon Musk's wealth has surged by $351 billion so far this year—an amount greater than the total net worth of the world's second-richest person, Larry Page.

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New Delhi: Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, is just a few steps away from becoming the world’s first trillionaire, a feat driven by his company SpaceX, which has launched the world’s largest IPO. With this launch, Musk’s net worth has surged by $274 billion, bringing his total wealth to a level roughly equivalent to Taiwan’s GDP.

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Launch of the World’s Largest IPO

Elon Musk’s aerospace company, SpaceX, has launched the largest Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the history of the US market. The IPO price band has been set at $135 per share. Through this launch, SpaceX’s market valuation has reached a record $1.77 trillion. This has had a direct impact on Elon Musk’s net worth.

Based on company documents and Forbes estimates, Reuters has projected—through its own calculations—that once trading in SpaceX shares begins, Musk’s total wealth could exceed $1.1 trillion, effectively making him the world’s first trillionaire.

How Much Is Musk’s Total Wealth Now?

The SpaceX IPO launch has propelled Elon Musk to a significant new milestone. According to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk’s net worth has now reached $971 billion. Now he is three times wealthier than Google Alphabet co-founder Larry Page, who is in second place on the list of the top 10 billionaires with a net worth of $304 billion.

Elon Musk’s wealth has reached a level comparable to Taiwan’s GDP, which is approximately $976 billion. Apart from that, his wealth now exceeds the annual economic output of many nations.

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Massive Surge in Wealth This Year

Elon Musk’s wealth has surged by $351 billion so far this year—an amount greater than the total net worth of the world’s second-richest person, Larry Page. No individual in modern history has amassed such vast wealth.