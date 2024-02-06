Home

Special Train ‘Aastha’ Departs From Odisha With 1400 Sri Ram Devotees To Ayodhya

The special Aastha train service will soon commence from Puri, Cuttack, and Bhadrak.

Feb 06 (ANI): A devotee sways the Shri Ram flag as they board the 'Aastha' Special train to visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. (ANI Photo)

Special Train ‘Aastha’: The “Aastha Special Train” was boarded by 1400 devotees of Lord Ram from Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Tuesday. The devotees are headed for Ayodhya Dham to pay their obeisance to Lord Ram at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

“The first Aastha Special Train from Odisha has left the state with groups of Sri Ram devotees from Puri and Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary constituencies,” said Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ending the centuries-long wait of millions of devotees.

The special Aastha train service will soon commence from Puri, Cuttack, and Bhadrak, carrying devotees for the darshan of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Railway sources said that each Aastha train comprises 20 sleeper coaches. One train can accommodate around 1,400 people.

The Indian Railways is running more than 200 Aastha special trains from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to Ayodhya after the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

(With PTI inputs)

