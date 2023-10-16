Home

Specialty Chemicals Maker Clears Proposal to Evaluate Acquisition of Vrindaa Advanced Materials

Its R&D division is a DSIR-recognized facility under the Ministry of Science and Technology. It is engaged in several cutting-edge scientific research projects.

New Delhi: Vikas Ecotech, a leading supplier of premium specialty chemicals, has granted in-principle approval for evaluating consolidation proposal with Vrindaa Advanced Materials Limited (VAML). Besides, it has also appointed Price Waterhouse and Co LLP for the evaluation of consolidation proposal from tax and regulatory perspectives. Price Waterhouse is an individual member firm of the network of member firms of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited.

The consolidation is subject to statutory, regulatory and other approvals including relevant third-party consents. Incorporated in 2007, VAML is engaged in the business of speciality polymer compounds, agri products trading. For the financial year ended March 31, 2023, it registered a total Income of Rs 192 crore and net profit of Rs 9.35 crore. It is an debt-free company with a positive net worth of Rs 69.41 crore.

“The intended consolidation is considered to fortify Vikas Ecotech’s positioning in its industry matrix and to drive out rivals from its operating market. The proposed consolidation will enable expeditious, strategic investments beyond the structure which will advance efforts towards further business expansion and increased profitability and stronger balance sheet,” it said in a statement.

Such consolidation, according to the statement, would create a larger and stronger entity. Besides, this will also help to pool in the experience, expertise, resources and client base. Meanwhile, Vikas Ecotech aims to become a 100 per cent debt-free entity in the current financial year.

Based out of Delhi, it is a small-cap company that operates in the specialty chemical industry. It is a leading supplier of premium specialty chemicals to clients worldwide. It supplies chemicals to several industry players including in agriculture, automobiles, cables, electricals, hygiene, healthcare, polymers and more.

