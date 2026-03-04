Home

217.92 percent return in 1 year: This stock to be in focus post this update, check details here

The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 72.20 and a 52-week low of Rs 7.69, highlighting significant volatility during the period.

Despite market volatility, several stocks have delivered multibagger returns. However, only a few have generated more than 200 percent returns since last Holi. One such stock is Spice Lounge Food Works. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a return of 217.92 per cent in one year. Last year, Holi was celebrated on March 14, and from that festival to this year’s Holi, the stock has gained around 200 per cent.

Amid a sharp sell-off on Dalal Street, the stock opened gap down with a decline of 4.98 per cent at Rs 29.98. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 2,089.97 crore. The stock has been declining for the past three sessions and has fallen 11.92 per cent during this period.

The stock will be in focus as the company has informed exchanges that its experiential and cultural platform, XORA World, will host internationally acclaimed and Grammy Award-winning artist Black Coffee in Hyderabad.

The event is scheduled to take place on April 2, 2026, at Quake Arena.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined sharply in early trade on Wednesday, tracking weakness in Asian markets. The widening conflict in West Asia pushed oil prices higher, dampening investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 1,758.22 points or 2.19 per cent to 78,480.63 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 530.85 points or 2.13 per cent to 24,334.85.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,295.64 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) however, bought stocks worth Rs 8,593.87 crore.

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday for Holi.

On Monday, the Sensex ended at 80,238.85, down 1,048.34 points or 1.29 per cent. The Nifty settled 312.95 points or 1.24 per cent down at 24,865.70.

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday for Holi.

On Monday, the Sensex ended at 80,238.85, down 1,048.34 points or 1.29 per cent. The Nifty settled 312.95 points or 1.24 per cent down at 24,865.70.