Home

Business

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company to be in focus post update on its platform, check details here

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company to be in focus post update on its platform, check details here

By leveraging XORA World—a proprietary platform under its subsidiary Rightfest—the company is expanding beyond its traditional food and beverage roots into the scalable, ticketed live entertainment sector.

Image for representational purposes

Shares of Spice Lounge Food Works Limited will be in focus on Sunday, i.e. on February 1, 2026 as the company has announced that its cultural platform, XORA World, will host the first-ever Hyderabad concert of acclaimed music composer Harris Jayaraj. According to the information shared with exchanges, the event is scheduled for April 26, 2026 and will take place at Emaar MGF, Boulder Hills.

The announcement, made under SEBI Regulation 30, underscores a strategic shift for Spice Lounge Food Works (formerly Shalimar Agencies Limited). By leveraging XORA World—a proprietary platform under its subsidiary Rightfest—the company is expanding beyond its traditional food and beverage roots into the scalable, ticketed live entertainment sector.

“Harris Jayaraj’s Hyderabad debut is a strong fit with our intent to curate events that are relevant, aspirational, and commercially scalable,” said Mohan Babu Karjela, Chairman & Director of Spice Lounge Food Works.

Meanwhile, the stock closed at Rs Rs 30.69, down 3.13 per cent from the previous close of Rs 31.68. As of late January 2026, the stock has experienced significant volatility and a downward correction following an explosive rally earlier in the year.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The stock hit a high of Rs 72.20 on November 24, 2025 and a low of Rs 7.69 earlier in the year. Over the last month, the share price has declined by approximately 28.4%, indicating a sharp cooling from its peak. The stock is currently trading below its 50-day moving average (Rs 46.44) and 100-day average (Rs 45.42), which technical analysts often view as a bearish signal.

Despite the recent monthly dip, Spice Lounge Food Works has been one of the most explosive wealth creators on the BSE over longer horizons:

In one year, it has gained 109.25%, meaning the stock has more than doubled in 12 months.

Earlier, the company underwent a 1:10 stock split in March 2025 to increase liquidity and make shares more accessible to retail investors.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.