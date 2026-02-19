Home

Share Market News: Shares of THIS company hit 5 percent upper circuit even as markets remains volatile, check details here

Spice Lounge Food Works Limited is a diversified global hospitality and lifestyle company focused on providing food, beverage and experience-based services across diverse markets.

Share Market News: Shares of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd., a small-cap company with a market cap of Rs 2,613.51 crore, hit a 5 percent upper circuit today. Prior to this, the stock had been declining for the past five trading days. This stock has delivered a 164 percent return, doubling investors’ money in one year. As of 10:38 a.m., the stock is trading 5 percent higher at Rs 37.49.

According to BSE Analytics, the company’s stock has gained more than 2 percent in the past five days and fallen nearly 2 percent in the past one month. The stock has lost 40 percent in the past three months.

However, the stock has gained 164 percent in the last 1 year, 786 percent in the last 3 years and 3104 percent in the last 5 years. Releasing Q3FY26 results, the company reported revenue of ₹36.13 lakh in the December quarter, compared to ₹23.25 lakh in the same quarter a year ago. Profit doubled to ₹2.21 lakh in Q3, compared to ₹1.04 lakh a year ago.

Here are some of the key details:

The company operates global cuisine, casual dining, premium pubs, nightlife destinations and live-event platforms through its owned and franchised brands.

Profit doubled to ₹2.21 lakh in Q3, compared to ₹1.04 lakh a year ago. Earlier, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a positive note on Thursday but soon turned in the negative territory, amid selling pressure in services and consumer durables stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 245.11 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 83,979.36 in early deals. The NSE Nifty went up 65.95 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 25,885.30.

