Home

Business

Share Market News: THIS company trades in green, to be in focus ahead of Q3 results | Check details here

Share Market News: THIS company trades in green, to be in focus ahead of Q3 results | Check details here

Spice Lounge Food Works Limited is a diversified global hospitality and lifestyle company focused on providing food, beverage and experience-based services across diverse markets.

पल में राजा या कंगाल बना देता है Penny Stocks

Shares of hospitality and lifestyle company Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd. rose more than 3% on Tuesday. Last seen, the stock was trading at ₹32.73, up 3.05%, or ₹0.97, on the BSE. The company provided a significant update on its December quarter (Q3FY26) financial results on Monday. In its filing, the company stated that its board members will meet on Saturday, February 14th, to release its October-December quarter financial results.

Recently, the company gave a big announcement that under its live entertainment platform XORA World, famous music composer Harris Jayaraj is going to perform a live concert in Hyderabad for the first time.

The concert will take place at Emaar MGF, Boulder Hills, Hyderabad on April 26, 2026. It will be a large-scale music event featuring a live orchestra, singers, and spectacular visual production.

In the filing, the company said that Harris Jayaraj is known for his modern and youth-friendly music style and his live shows are very rare, hence this concert is considered special.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The company says that through ticketed live events like these, it aims to further strengthen XORA World’s position as a strong and commercial entertainment brand. Company Chairman Mohan Babu Karjela said that this concert reflects XORA World’s vision to present innovative, exciting, and large-scale events.

Spice Lounge Food Works Limited is a diversified global hospitality and lifestyle company focused on providing food, beverage and experience-based services across diverse markets.

The company operates global cuisine, casual dining, premium pubs, nightlife destinations and live-event platforms through its owned and franchised brands.

The company’s brand portfolio includes international and in-house concepts such as Blaze Kebabs, Xora, Salud, Buffalo Wild Wings and Wing Zone.

Spice Lounge’s focus on culinary innovation, strong customer engagement and strategic expansion in key urban markets is strengthening its position as a multi-category food and lifestyle company.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.