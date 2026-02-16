Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company gain 5 percent post strong quarterly results, check full details here

Home

Spice Lounge Food Works Limited is a diversified global hospitality and lifestyle company focused on providing food, beverage and experience-based services across diverse markets.

Amidst the ongoing volatility in the stock market, the shares of hospitality and lifestyle company Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd, are seeing a rise of 5 per cent today. At the time of writing the report, the stock was trading at ₹40.40, up 4.88%, or ₹1.88, on the BSE. This surge follows the company’s strong quarterly results, which it released after market hours last Friday. The company currently has a market cap of ₹2,816.38 crore. The stock has delivered a multi-year return of 195% to investors.

Releasing Q3FY26 results, the company reported revenue of ₹36.13 lakh in the December quarter, compared to ₹23.25 lakh in the same quarter a year ago. Profit doubled to ₹2.21 lakh in Q3, compared to ₹1.04 lakh a year ago.

The company operates global cuisine, casual dining, premium pubs, nightlife destinations and live-event platforms through its owned and franchised brands.

The company’s brand portfolio includes international and in-house concepts such as Blaze Kebabs, Xora, Salud, Buffalo Wild Wings and Wing Zone.

Spice Lounge’s focus on culinary innovation, strong customer engagement and strategic expansion in key urban markets is strengthening its position as a multi-category food and lifestyle company.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty began the trade on a weak note on Monday, tracking a mixed trend in global markets, but later turned volatile as investors engaged in selective buying after early losses.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 349.81 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 82,276.95 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty dropped 98.4 points to 25,372.70. Later, both the benchmark indices turned volatile, swinging between gains and losses.

