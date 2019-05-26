New Delhi: Budget airline SpiceJet on Sunday said it has added a new Boeing 737 aircraft to its fleet, taking its total strength to 100 aircraft.

SpiceJet is the fourth domestic airline to have 100 aircraft in its fleet, after Air India, IndiGo, and the now grounded Jet Airways.

Its fleet now comprises of 68 Boeing 737s, 30 Bombardier Q-400s and two Boeing 737 freighter aircraft, SpiceJet said in a statement. The airline operates 575 average daily flights to 62 destinations – 53 domestic and nine international.

The airline says it has added 23 planes and over 100 new flights over the past one month.

SpiceJet had placed a $22 billion order for 205 aircraft planes with Boeing in 2015 and had followed it up with a $1.7 billion order for 50 Bombardier Q400 planes.