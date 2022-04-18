New Delhi: In a bid to meet current and emerging demands, SpiceJet on Monday announced the launch of new and additional non-stop flights on its domestic and international routes, starting April 26. With the new and additional flights, SpiceJet is believed to be strengthening its domestic and international network. The flights, which are being launched in a phased manner, include services connecting Ahmedabad with Muscat in Oman, Mumbai with Dhaka in Bangladesh, Kozhikode with Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and Mumbai with Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.Also Read - SpiceJet Passengers Alert! Departures/Arrivals May Get Affected From This Airport Today | Deets Inside

On the domestic network, new flights will be launched to Goa, Bagdogra, and Shirdi from Ahmedabad, while Tirupati and Guwahati will be connected with Mumbai, SpiceJet said. In addition to this service, frequencies are being enhanced on Delhi-Jabalpur, Delhi-Leh, Ahmedabad-Dehradun, Hyderabad-Shirdi, Mumbai-Goa, and Mumbai-Srinagar routes, SpiceJet said. Bookings for all new and additional flights are already open, it stated. Also Read - ViraI Video: SpiceJet Air Hostesses Groove to Halamithi Habibo, Dance Delights The Internet | Watch

“With the economy reviving from the pandemic slump, this will help us to enhance our presence in the aviation industry domestically as well as globally. The flights announced on Monday include a mix of industry-first, new routes and enhanced frequencies covering both domestic and international destinations,” said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet. Also Read - SpiceJet Cancels Tuesday Flights on These Routes Citing ‘Technical Glitch’