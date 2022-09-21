New Delhi: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday extended the restrictions on SpiceJet to operate only 50 per cent of departures till October 29, 2022. “As a matter of abundant caution, decided restriction 2 be in force till Oct 29, 2022,” DGCA said.Also Read - Air India, Vistara, AirAsia India Likely to Merge by 2024: Here’s How Tata Group Prepares Merger Plan

To recall, the aviation regulator in July, had ordered air carrier SpiceJet to operate just 50 per cent of the approved flights for 8 weeks after multiple snags were reported in its aircraft. The aviation regulator on July 6, had issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

"In view of the findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are hereby restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks," the aviation regulator's order in July stated.

SPOT CHECKS ON SPICEJET FLIGHTS

The DGCA had also conducted spot checks on SpiceJet aircraft where it found any major safety violations. As many as 53 spot checks were conducted by the aviation regulator on 48 SpiceJet aircrafts between July 9 and July 13, informed the minister.

Singh in his written reply in the Rajya Sabha, said that as a safety measure, the DGCA has ordered SpiceJet to use certain identified aircraft for operations only after confirming to the regulator that all reported defects/malfunctions are rectified.