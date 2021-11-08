New Delhi: SpiceJet, country’s low-cost carrier, on Monday announced the launch of ‘Book Now, Pay Later’, a convenient Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) scheme. According to the airline, this offer allows passengers to save significantly (up to 70% interest cost reduction) on deferred/delayed payment interest costs relative to traditional credit card fees.Also Read - After 18 Months, Delhi's IGI Airport Resumes Flight Operations From Terminal 1 | Key Updates Here

“As part of the launch offer, customers will be able to enjoy three months EMI option at no additional cost (no interest),” The airline said in a press release. Also Read - SpiceJet Announces Launch of 28 New Domestic Flights

To avail of the EMI scheme, passengers need to provide basic details like PAN number, Aadhar number, or VID and verify it with a one-time password, it mentioned. Also Read - Delhi Airport to Undergo Major Operational Changes From 31 October. All You Need to Know

The scheme is valid for India-issued credit cards of Axis Bank, HSBC Bank, Kotak Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and SBI Bank (other banks will be added shortly).

Passengers holding credit cards issued by these banks can pay as per their own preference of schedule that may vary between 3 and 12 months, at interest rates in the range of 12-14%, compared to typical credit card interest rates in excess of 36%. For example, for a ticket costing Rs.5,000, this scheme can result in savings of over Rs.1,000 in terms of interest charges relative to credit cards for a 12-month deferred payment plan.

The facility is available for bookings made through the SpiceJet website (www.spicejet.com). In case of airfare refunds, customers will have to bear the costs of the interest rate already billed for that particular booking.

Terms and conditions

The EMI payment option shall be available for all flights on SpiceJet’s network

The facility to make payments shall be available to customers on both the website and the mobile application, and to travel agents only on the website.

The EMI payment option is only available for payments made by credit cards issued in India from the banks below

Axis Bank- 12% (3 months), 12% (6 months), 13% (9 months), 13% (12 months)

Standard Chartered- 13% (3 months), 13% (6 months), 14% (9 months), 14% (12 months)

HSBC- 12.50% (3 months), 12.50% (6 months), 13.50% (9 months), 13.50% (12 months)

Kotak- 12% (3 months), 12% (6 months), 14% (9 months), 14% (12 months)

SBI- 14% (3 months) 14% (6 months), 14% (9 months), 14% (12 months)

In the event the passenger cancels/ modifies the booking, the amount to be considered for refund/ adjustment (after deduction of applicable fees, if any) shall only be the amount paid for the booking, and shall NOT include the amount paid as interest by the passengers to avail the EMI payment option.

In the event of flight cancellation, the passenger shall only be refunded the amount paid for the booking, and shall NOT include the amount paid as interest by the passengers to avail the EMI payment option.