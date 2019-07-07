New Delhi: The SpiceJet Monsoon Sale has been extended till July 7 as announced by the airline on the microblogging website Twitter. Tickets are on sale starting at Rs 888 for domestic flights and Rs 3499 for international flights.

The sale that began on July 2 applies to flights till September 25, 2019. The fares are inclusive of taxes and travellers interested can avail it by visiting their website at www.spicejet.com.

And great discounts keep raining! SpiceJet’s Monsoon Sale now extended till July 7, 2019! Domestic fares starting at Rs 888/- and International fares starting at Rs 3499/-. Rush to https://t.co/PykmFjYcix or get the SpiceJet mobile app now, before the offer runs out! T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/AVTLXne60P — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 6, 2019

Moreover, it also includes exclusive offers like 25% on meals, seats and SpiceMax. To avail the additional offers, travellers must use the code ADDON25.

Another private airline, GoAir also is also offering an introductory discount for flights from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi at a fare of Rs 8,299.

Here are the terms and conditions for the SpiceJet monsoon sale:

The discount applies to one-way fares only.

It cannot be clubbed with any other offers.

The promo is applicable for non-stop flights.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited inventory.

The fares are refundable with normal cancellation charges.

The sale of airfares come at a time when one of the leading private airlines Jet Airways suffered a shutdown increasing the demand for other airlines in the country.