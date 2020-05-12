The airline major SpiceJet transported over 20 lakh kg farm and shrimp produce to various domestic and international destinations during the lockdown. Also Read - No Salaries For April, May, SpiceJet Tells Pilots; Cargo Flyers Will Get Hourly Payment

As part of efforts to boost agri exports, the airline ferried 1,070 tonnes of farm produce during the lockdown till May 8, both within and outside the country, the company said in New Delhi on Monday. Also Read - SpiceJet Prepares Blueprint: Here's How Air Travel Will Look if Flight Ops Resume Amid Lockdown

The airline operated these cargo flights under the government’s ‘Krishi Udan’ and ‘Marine Krishi Udaan’ initiatives. On February 25, SpiceJet had launched dedicated freighter flights to ferry shrimp consignment under India’s ‘Marine Krishi Udaan’ scheme. Also Read - Lockdown: SpiceJet to Cut 10-30% Salary of All Employees in March, Chairman to Take 30% Less Pay

“The airline transported 950 tonnes of shrimp during the lockdown till May 8 to help shrimp farmers. Between February 25 and May 8, SpiceJet transported around 1,550 tonnes of shrimp,” it said.

The major markets served by the airline under the programme included Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vishakhapatnam.

During the lockdown, it also transported 6,650 tonnes of Covid-19 related medical and other supplies.

The airline operated special cargo flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Bangkok, Colombo, Dubai, Kabul, Myanmar, Sharjah, Male, Kuala Lumpur, Guangzhou, Bahrain, Cambodia, Ukraine and a host of other places.