SpiceJet Finalises Allotment of 34 Lakh Equities Upon Warrants Conversion on Preferential Basis

On March 5, Spicejet announced a settlement with aircraft leasing firm Cross Ocean Partners with respect to a dispute of about USD 11.2 million (Rs 93 crore).

New Delhi: National carrier SpiceJet has said that the preferential allotment committee has finalised the allotment of 34,66,666 equity shares upon conversion of an equivalent number of warrants allotted on a preferential basis.

“This is to inform you that the Preferential Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 11, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved allotment of 34,66,666 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 50 each to Elara India Opportunities Fund Limited consequent upon conversion 34,66,666 warrants allotted to Elara India Opportunities Fund Limited on January 25, 2024 on preferential basis,” the company said in an exchange filing.

On Thursday, SpiceJet said it has settled a dispute involving Rs 413 crore with aircraft leasing firm Echelon Ireland Madison One Ltd, making it the third dispute settlement to be announced by the crisis-hit carrier in less than two weeks.

The latest settlement will result in savings of USD 48 million (Rs 398 crore), the airline said in a statement. As part of the settlement of the Rs 413-crore dispute, SpiceJet will acquire two airframes.

Generally, an airframe is an aircraft without engines.

The airline, which is facing multiple headwinds and is in the process of raising funds, is acquiring a total of three airframes through the three dispute settlements. The airframes are of Boeing 737 NG planes.

“These successful settlements have resulted in total savings of Rs 685 crore for the airline,” the statement said.

On March 5, the airline announced a settlement with aircraft leasing firm Cross Ocean Partners with respect to a dispute of about USD 11.2 million (Rs 93 crore). As part of the arrangement, the airline will get an airframe and an engine.

Earlier, on February 28, SpiceJet said it has settled the USD 29.9-million (Rs 250 crore) dispute with Celestial Aviation. On Thursday, shares of the airline jumped 3.52 per cent to Rs 64.10 apiece in the morning trade on the BSE.

(With PTI Inputs)

