New Delhi: A SpiceJet plane was ordered to be grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after a passenger complained of dirty seats and malfunctioning cabin panels. Later the issues were resolved by the airline and after a day, the aircraft took to the skies with all the suggested repairs, sources said on Thursday.

The passenger, travelling on the plane from Bengaluru to Guwahati on Tuesday, had posted pictures on Twitter showing dirty seats and malfunctioning cabin panels, sources mentioned. Taking note of the tweet, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday grounded the Boeing 737 plane.

However, it took to the skies a day later after the airline conducted all the repairs as suggested by the aviation regulator, sources said. Confirming the incident, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "Aircraft interior cabin work was carried out on a SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed in Bengaluru at around 3.40 pm on April 19 on the direction of the DGCA."

The aircraft resumed flying on the morning of April 20 after DGCA approval, the spokesperson added.