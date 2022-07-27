New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday ordered SpiceJet to operate only 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks after the airlines reported multiple snags in a short period of time.Also Read - Flights Will Operate As Per Schedule, No Cancellation: SpiceJet After DGCA's 50% Order

"In view of findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable air transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are restricted to 50% of the number of departures approved… for a period of eight weeks," said the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in an order.

In view of findings of various spot checks, inspections & reply to show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet number of departures of SpiceJet is restricted to 50% of the number of departures approved under Summer Schedule 2022 for 8 weeks from the date of issue of this order: DGCA pic.twitter.com/nkeN4dVCBz — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

Also Read - Defects 'Identified and Rectified' in 10 Aircrafts Grounded by DGCA: SpiceJet

The budget airline would be subjected to “enhanced surveillance” by the DGCA during these eight weeks.

“Any increase in the number of departures beyond 50 per cent” would be subject to the airline “demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resource to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity”, said the order.

The aviation regulator further added that SpiceJet “failed to establish a safe, efficient and reliable air transport service”. Spicejet airlines had reported at least eight technical malfunction incidents in 18 days.