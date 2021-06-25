Gurugram: It’s raining discounts for air passengers in India this monsoon season. After Vistara, it’s now SpiceJet offering rock bottom fares under its mega monsoon sale. The low cost carrier is offering one way all-inclusive domestic sale fares starting from as low as Rs 999 for travel to select destinations such as Hyderabad-Belgaum, Belgaum-Hyderabad, Chennai-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bengaluru amongst others. Also Read - Karisma Kapoor Turns 47, Sister Kareena Talks About Chinese Food in Her Beautiful Birthday Wish

On Thursday, full service carrier Vistara had announced a 48-hour ‘Monsoon Sale’ across its domestic network that offers a one-way all-in fare starting at attractive prices. Also Read - Tim Southee On WTC Triumph: Never Experienced 139 Runs Taking So Long

SpiceJet said it’s customers can enjoy weekend getaways and exciting holidays with the Monsoon sale’s free flight voucher. The free flight voucher is equivalent to the base fare amounting up to Rs 1,000 per PNR and is applicable for bookings with travel period starting from August 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Also Read - India's 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant To Be Commissioned Next Year: Rajnath Singh

Welcoming monsoon with utmost fervour, the airline has also rolled out special offers from brands like Grofers, Mfine, Medibuddy, MobiKwik and The PARK hotels. These special brand offers are available for customers booking their tickets directly through SpiceJet website.

The airline also said that customers can avail special prices for essential Add Ons like preferred seats and You 1st Priority Services for just Rs 149. They can also chose SpiceMAX and get extra legroom, priority services, meals and beverage for just Rs 799 under this offer.

The sale will be valid for bookings made from 25 June, 2021 till 30 June, 2021 while the travel period validity for these bookings is from 1 August, 2021 to 31st March, 2022.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, “With our special Mega Monsoon Sale offer, you won’t find a reason to say no to those much-awaited short breaks. Our new unbelievable fares and offers are carefully curated to give the best value to our passengers and ensure a great travelling experience.”

“We have also partnered with multiple brands to bring special deals to our passengers that will help them save time and money on their daily expenses and healthcare services.”

SpiceJet’s special discounted fare offer is valid for all one-way retail fares on direct domestic bookings. Tickets for the Mega Monsoon Sale can be booked across channels.